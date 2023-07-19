Two months after wedding, Botswana soldier shoots dead his wife and alleged side chick

July 19, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A 35-year-old soldier who killed his wife, Bogolo Sepopa and his alleged side chick, Same Moapare, appeared before the Extension II Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday morning, July 19, 2023, and was remanded in the Botswana Police Service custody.

The soldier, Captain Mogomotsi Sepopa has been formally charged with two counts of murder in an incident that sent shockwaves across the country on Monday, July 17, 2023.

In court proceedings, Magistrate Queen Moanga asked Sepopa if he had anything to say after his charge sheet and rights were read out to him.

The accused soldier opted to speak less saying, “No, not yet. I will not ask for bail for now”

Advertisement

He was reminded of his rights, particularly in choosing a lawyer.

The matter caught public attention after it emerged that a soldier allegedly shot and killed two women on Sunday, July 16, 2023, kept their bodies overnight in their home at the Village Garrison in Gaborone, and allegedly kept two others hostage.

According to a Botswana Defence Force (BDF) press release, the two hostages were rescued the following day (Monday)

Following negotiations that lasted hours, Sepopa finally handed himself to law enforcement.

Bogolo, his wife of two months, and Moapare, a junior-ranking officer, were certified dead upon arrival at the Extension II Clinic.(www.naija247news.com).