Supermodel Gigi Hadid Arrested And Charged For Marijuana Possession

July 19, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

American supermodel, Gigi Hadid was arrested and charged with possessing marijuana and drug paraphernalia after she flew to the Cayman Islands last week. The 28-year-old was embarking on a girls’ trip on July 10 when she was arrested at Owen Roberts International Airport, E! News has learned.

According to local outlet Cayman Marl Road, shortly after Hadid and her pal arrived via a private plane, custom officials allegedly found “ganja and utensils used for the consumption of ganja” in their luggage.

Hadid and her friend were then arrested on “suspicion Importation of Ganja and Importation of Utensils used for the consumption of ganja,” the outlet reports, adding that they were then taken to the Prisoner Detention Center, where they were released on bail. The marijuana was determined to be for ‘personal use only’ – but Hadid and McCarthy were arrested on charges of importation of marijuana and importation of utensils to smoke the cannabis.

Two days later, on July 12, Hadid and her pal were formally charged during a court appearance, where they pleaded guilty and were both fined $1,000, according to Cayman Marl Road. They are not facing any charges. (www.naija247news.com).