Menu
Search
Subscribe
EntertainmentLifestyle News

Supermodel Gigi Hadid Arrested And Charged For Marijuana Possession

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

July 19, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

American supermodel, Gigi Hadid was arrested and charged with possessing marijuana and drug paraphernalia after she flew to the Cayman Islands last week. The 28-year-old was embarking on a girls’ trip on July 10 when she was arrested at Owen Roberts International Airport, E! News has learned.

According to local outlet Cayman Marl Road, shortly after Hadid and her pal arrived via a private plane, custom officials allegedly found “ganja and utensils used for the consumption of ganja” in their luggage.

Hadid and her friend were then arrested on “suspicion Importation of Ganja and Importation of Utensils used for the consumption of ganja,” the outlet reports, adding that they were then taken to the Prisoner Detention Center, where they were released on bail. The marijuana was determined to be for ‘personal use only’ – but Hadid and McCarthy were arrested on charges of importation of marijuana and importation of utensils to smoke the cannabis.

Advertisement

Two days later, on July 12, Hadid and her pal were formally charged during a court appearance, where they pleaded guilty and were both fined $1,000, according to Cayman Marl Road. They are not facing any charges. (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Stop misleading viewers with unrealistic costumes – Kanayo O Kanayo
Next article
Popular Twitter Doctor, Olufunmilayo Exonerated After He Was Falsely Accused of Rape By Ex-girlfriend
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Two months after wedding, Botswana soldier shoots dead his wife and alleged side chick

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
July 19, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A 35-year-old soldier who killed his...

“Skit makers are not ‘ritualists or Yahoo boys’” ― Nasty Blaq tells Nigerians

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
July 19, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Popular Nigerian skit maker and content...

Brazil wants to resume ‘good, fruitful’ relations with Africa, says Lula

News Wire -
SAO PAULO, July 19 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Luiz...

Mali gold mining revenue rose by 35% in 2022

News Wire -
BAMAKO, July 19 (Reuters) - State revenue from gold...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Two months after wedding, Botswana soldier shoots dead his wife and alleged side chick

Regions 0
July 19, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A 35-year-old soldier who killed his...

“Skit makers are not ‘ritualists or Yahoo boys’” ― Nasty Blaq tells Nigerians

Entertainment 0
July 19, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Popular Nigerian skit maker and content...

Brazil wants to resume ‘good, fruitful’ relations with Africa, says Lula

Economy 0
SAO PAULO, July 19 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Luiz...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights