Entertainment

Stop misleading viewers with unrealistic costumes – Kanayo O Kanayo

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

July 19, 2023.

Nollywood veteran actor, Kanayo O. Kanayo, has cautioned filmmakers against misleading costumes in movies.

The actor in a video shared on Instagram advised the Industry to always make a rich man dressed in more comfortable outfits rather than in agbada or Senegal regalia.

While noting that most filmmakers do not align with movie costumes, Kanayo said rich characters often wear Agbada in movies, while in real life they are known by their expensive wristwatches, footwear, and T-shirts.

Also condemning how female characters sleep with their wigs and full makeup, he stated that “Many Nollywood Producers paint the wrong picture of costumes in movies all in the name of fine pictures. It’s misleading.

“The reality is that many practitioners have yet to realize that filmmaking is part of an agenda setting in national development, especially the tradition and culture of the people.

“The rich most of the time dress casually. Many are known through their expensive footwear, T-shirt, and wrist watches not by Agbada.

“How can a man be resting in his house fully dressed? How can a woman be adorned with full makeup while cooking? Most ladies sleep with their wigs on, with applied facial foundation. Dear colleagues, let’s watch it.

“This is what the music industry has done with Afrobeat. And now, they all get paid like they hit a jackpot. Nollywood can do better than them”, Kanayo stated.(www.naija247news.com).

