Regina Daniels appointed as secretary of Senator’s Wives Association of Nigeria

July 19, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nollywood actress and wife of Senator Ned Nwoko, Regina Daniels has been appointed the secretary for the Senator’s Wives Association of Nigeria.

Regina Daniels has been appointed as the Social Secretary of the 10th Assembly Senators’ Wives Forum Executive Council.

Expressing her excitement, Regina Daniels took to her Instagram page to share photos of the inauguration and announced her new position in the association.

Speaking in her appointment, Regina stated that she looks forward to a great Nigeria.

“Yesterday was the first inaugural meeting of the 10th Senator’s Wives Association of Nigeria. Hosted by our mummy Her Excellency Mrs Ekaette Akpabio, the wife of the Senate president of Nigeria.

“It was a meeting specifically about the grith of our country and ways in which we can help our senators/husbands and the First Lady of the Federation serve the great people of Nigeria better. I was also made the social secretary of the forum. I look forward to a great Nigeria”.(www.naija247news.com).