Popular Twitter Doctor, Olufunmilayo Exonerated After He Was Falsely Accused of Rape By Ex-girlfriend

July 19, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The United Kingdoms Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service have exonerated popular Nigerian Twitter doctor, Olufunmilayo Ogunsanya who was accused of rape by his ex-girlfriend, Bolanle Aseyan.

In October 2020, Bolanle in a series of Twitter accused Olufunmilayo of sexually abusing her.

Posting via her handle @bola_aseyan, Bolanle who is based in the UK, accused Olufunmilayo of sexually and emotionally abusing her for a long time, adding that she had ‘proof.’

She further claimed that she didn’t press charges earlier because it would make him lose his license as a medical doctor.

Olufunmilayo denied the allegation and the matter was dragged before the UK Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service. After three years of trial, Olufunmilayo was today exonerated.

The Tribunal ruled that the claims made by Bolanle were ‘determined but found not proven’. The tribunal then ruled that his fitness to practice as a doctor in the UK is not impaired.

Humanrights lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, who is also Olufunmilayo’s lawyer here in Nigeria, disclosed this on his Twitter handle this morning.

He shared screenshots of the judgement from the tribunal. He also disclosed that Olufunmilayo had been dragged before the UK’s Metropolitan Police on allegation of rape. He said Olufunmilayo was cleared by the UK Police after investigations found that the allegation were unsubstantiated.

Inibehe accused Bolanle of being bitter over the way Olufunmilayo ended their relationship, which made her file a complaint against him at the General Medical Council (GMC) in 2020 in the hope that he would lose his practice license.

Inibehe stated that the Tribunal today ruled in favor of Olufunmilayo. He added that Bolanle is currently facing both civil and criminal cases in Nigeria.(www.naija247news.com).