“I would have been Fela’s wife – Onyeka Onwenu

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

July 19, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Legendary Nigerian singer, Onyeka Onwenu, has revealed how the late Nigerian musician and activist, Fela Anikulapo Kuti, once sought her hand in marriage.

In an interview with Kadaria Ahmed on her podcast, Quarter to 12, the celebrated singer, author, actor, and activist recounted her experience with Fela and how she criticized the military when he was arrested.

Onyeka said, “When he was arrested for taking money out of the country, there was a decree that you don’t take money out of the country, and this is money he had earned from the tour he previously had, and he took, I think, about 1000 something pounds.

“He was caught with it, and he was arrested. He couldn’t meet up with his concert, and they arrested and jailed him. And I came up and said, “No, that’s wrong.”

She also revealed that it was at that point that Fela fell in love. He invited her to his house when he was out and knew she was going to say no.

“He knew that I would say no. I later heard that he had a bet with someone that she is going to run. Watch her reaction.”. (www.naija247news.com).

