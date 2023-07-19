Menu
Search
Subscribe
News

FAAC To Share N1.959tr Revenue To FG, States And LGA In July. 

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

July 19, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) will share N1.959 trillion to the three tiers of government in July 2023.

According to reports, this is the highest the government has ever shared, This is nearly triple the N786.161 billion shared in June and more than triple the N655.93 billion in May. Allocations are usually shared from the preceding month’s revenue — meaning June will be shared in July. According to the report, the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) will meet in Abuja on Wednesday, July 19, to allocate the revenue to the tiers of government — federal, state and local — based on the sharing metrics.

Statutory collections make up N1.7 trillion of the federally collected revenues, followed by N293 billion from VAT and N12 billion from electronic money transfer charges. The report believes that the fall in the official exchange of the naira might have contributed to the seemingly unprecedented rise in revenue. FAAC adopted N436.38/$ as exchange rate for the calculation of the forex component of federally-collected revenues for June 2023 but this has now gone up to at least N750/$.

Advertisement

FAAC is made up of the minister of finance as chairman, all state commissioners of finance, state accountants-general, the accountant-general of the federation and the permanent secretary of the federal ministry of finance.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Popular Twitter Doctor, Olufunmilayo Exonerated After He Was Falsely Accused of Rape By Ex-girlfriend
Next article
Mbah didn’t forge NYSC certificate – DSS report
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Two months after wedding, Botswana soldier shoots dead his wife and alleged side chick

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
July 19, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A 35-year-old soldier who killed his...

“Skit makers are not ‘ritualists or Yahoo boys’” ― Nasty Blaq tells Nigerians

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
July 19, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Popular Nigerian skit maker and content...

Brazil wants to resume ‘good, fruitful’ relations with Africa, says Lula

News Wire -
SAO PAULO, July 19 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Luiz...

Mali gold mining revenue rose by 35% in 2022

News Wire -
BAMAKO, July 19 (Reuters) - State revenue from gold...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Two months after wedding, Botswana soldier shoots dead his wife and alleged side chick

Regions 0
July 19, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A 35-year-old soldier who killed his...

“Skit makers are not ‘ritualists or Yahoo boys’” ― Nasty Blaq tells Nigerians

Entertainment 0
July 19, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Popular Nigerian skit maker and content...

Brazil wants to resume ‘good, fruitful’ relations with Africa, says Lula

Economy 0
SAO PAULO, July 19 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Luiz...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights