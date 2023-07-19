Menu
Enugu guber: ‘We have no witness’ – INEC tells Tribunal

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

July 19,2023.

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, on Wednesday, failed to present any witness to defend the election that produced Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State.

Naija247News reports that the candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Chijioke Edeoga, who is challenging Mbah’s victory, closed his case on Sunday.

The matter was then adjourned to yesterday, Tuesday, for the INEC to open its defense. The case was again adjourned for today, Wednesday, at the instance of INEC when it could not produce any witness.

However, when the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Enugu resumed its proceedings on Wednesday, the commission could not also produce any witness.

INEC through its team of lawyers led by Humphrey Okoli told the court that the commission had decided not to bring any witness.

Okoli said: “The first respondent (INEC) is mandated to open the case. My Lord, after a thorough review of the case, we have decided not to bring in any witness”

Counsel for the PDP, Benjamin Nwosu and that of Peter Mbah did not oppose INEC. Mbah, 2nd defendant, was expected to also open their case.

Though he expressed his determination to produce witnesses to defend the outcome of the disputed governorship poll, his counsel, however, told the tribunal that it would need an extension of time to enable them bring their witnesses.

Consequently, his counsel persuaded the tribunal to adjourn further proceedings in the matter for two hours, since, according to him, he had four days to put up defense.

He said, “We are inclined to open our case today. However, we will need two hours to present our witnesses”.

Edeoga’s legal team led by Adegboyega Awomolo did not oppose the application for an adjournment.

Consequent upon the development, the tribunal deferred the case for two hours to enable the party to produce its first witness by 11 am today, Wednesday.(www.naija247news.com)

 

