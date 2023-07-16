Withdraw litigation against Tinubu to unify Nigeria, Group pleads with Obi, Atiku

Litigating presidential candidates of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as well as that of the Labour Party (LP), Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi respectively, have been advised to withdraw their petitions at the Presidential Election court to facilitate a smooth transition for the victorious President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led APC federal government and guide Nigerians towards the desired and planned destination.

According to the Association for Political Stability in North-East (APS), this legal action by the two opposition candidates is a decades-old political strategy aimed at derailing the course of democratic governance.

Haruna Garba, the North-East Zonal Coordinator of the Association, gave this advice during a post-election meeting in Bauchi, where the Bauchi state 2023 elections were reviewed and evaluated to determine the way forward.

Garba emphasized the need for the petitioners at the presidential election court to abandon their complaints in the overriding national interest, and for the sake of political stability, growth, development, and prosperity of the country, considering that the Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government has started on a clean slate.

He commended the members of the Association for their supportive roles in the success of the Tinubu/Shettima campaign in the North-East zone, particularly in the states of Borno, Yobe, and Gombe. He urged the APC to fully engage in the ongoing battle at the elections tribunal in Bauchi and Adamawa, in order to secure a positive outcome.

The association also praised the Northern political leaders, especially the APC Governors, for their role in selecting and ensuring the victory of the former Lagos State governor as the party’s presidential candidate.

They emphasized that their collective efforts and commitment should not go in vain.

Coordinator Haruna Garba urged the Tinubu/Shettima presidency to prioritize the realization of the gas and oil discoveries in Barambu, Bauchi/Gombe axis, the construction of a planned refinery in Bauchi/Jos axis or pipelines from Kolmani 2 Oil well to the Kaduna refinery, the Kasambila dam construction, the Kaduna-Maiduguri rail line, and the Great Green Wall (GGC) extending beyond the Northeast boundary to sub-Saharan Africa.

He explained that one of the key objectives of APSAN is to facilitate the emergence of youths, women, and the physically challenged in political governance while rescuing them from economic hardships, unemployment, and social vices, and paving the way for their future leadership.

The Association, recognizing the credibility of the Vice President of Nigeria, Senator Kashim Shettima, who hails from the region, called on people in the 19 Northern states to provide him with all the necessary support to bring about a new transformation in the region.

Garba revealed that arrangements are being finalized for the zonal meeting of the association, which is expected to develop a strategic political framework to support the successful tenure of the Tinubu/Shettima administration, and even beyond, for APC governance in Nigeria.