Menu
Search
Subscribe
Tinubunomics Policies

Tinubu administration set to replace dissolved federal government board appointments

By: News Wire

Date:

The Federal government is set to replace dissolved federal government board appointments as President Bola Tinubu constitutes a special committee headed by the Chief of Staff, Hon. Gbajabiamila tasked with the responsibility to replace affected board appointments

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The special committee is tasked with the responsibility of creating selection and nomination modalities in line with the law governing the requirements and qualifications expected of appointees in the affected Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

According to a source within the Presidency, “ Tinubu demands thoroughness in understanding the agencies whose establishment Act mandates federal character representation or specified educational and technical expertise.”

Members of the special committee who will be working alongside the Chief of Staff are; Secretary to Government of the Federation, Sen. George Akume, Special Adviser to the President on Political and Intergovernmental Affairs, Mallam Yau Darazo and some legal and private sector experts as members.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Withdraw litigation against Tinubu to unify Nigeria, Group pleads with Obi, Atiku
Next article
Exclusive: New Mali mining law could boost state, local interest in projects to 35%
News Wire
News Wirehttps://naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Magnus Abe doesn’t deserve ministerial slot, Rivers APC tells Tinubu

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers...

Citi Sees Possibility of Big Summer Surge in Crude Prices — OPIS

News Wire -
The commodity team at Citi can appropriately rest on...

Drama as police officers block EFCC agents from raiding Adamu’s Abuja residence

News Wire -
Anti-graft agents came under attack on Sunday night while...

APC Crisis: it is South East turn to produce APC National Chairman — Chidoka

Idowu Peters -
As the All Progressives Congress (APC) national leadership is...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Magnus Abe doesn’t deserve ministerial slot, Rivers APC tells Tinubu

Tinubunomics Policies 0
Stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers...

Citi Sees Possibility of Big Summer Surge in Crude Prices — OPIS

News Analysis 0
The commodity team at Citi can appropriately rest on...

Drama as police officers block EFCC agents from raiding Adamu’s Abuja residence

Political parties 0
Anti-graft agents came under attack on Sunday night while...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights