Tinubu administration set to replace dissolved federal government board appointments

The Federal government is set to replace dissolved federal government board appointments as President Bola Tinubu constitutes a special committee headed by the Chief of Staff, Hon. Gbajabiamila tasked with the responsibility to replace affected board appointments

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The special committee is tasked with the responsibility of creating selection and nomination modalities in line with the law governing the requirements and qualifications expected of appointees in the affected Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

According to a source within the Presidency, “ Tinubu demands thoroughness in understanding the agencies whose establishment Act mandates federal character representation or specified educational and technical expertise.”

Members of the special committee who will be working alongside the Chief of Staff are; Secretary to Government of the Federation, Sen. George Akume, Special Adviser to the President on Political and Intergovernmental Affairs, Mallam Yau Darazo and some legal and private sector experts as members.