“I don’t fear anybody” Angela Okorie unleashes fury on Kate Henshaw for badmouthing her, slams Uche Elendu

July 16, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

It is vawulence time for Nollywood actress, Angela Okorie who has a lot of scores to settle with her colleagues.

In a lengthy post on her Instagram page, Angela threw a shot at Kate Henshaw for being a pretender and badmouthing her.

Though not mentioning her name, Angela Okorie described the person she was referring to, and no doubt her shut was directed at Kate Henshaw.

From her description, the said colleague is above 50, a gym enthusiast, and a dancer; this perfectly describes Kate Henshaw as everyone on social media knows how much the veteran loves to gym and dance.

Angela claimed that Kate Henshaw has been badmouthing her to other colleagues, telling them that she lacks respect.

She questioned why Kate was dragging other people with her if she isn’t a witch.

Taking another shot at one of her colleagues, Uche Elendu, Angela revealed that Uche has been begging their colleagues to help plead on her behalf.

Angel remained adamant as she stated that she can only accept Uche’s apology if she publicly apologizes to her.

Angela Okorie unleashes fury

Quote:

“Will I say this period is Vawulence period?

So that’s how one of our Legendary black aunty wey no won respect herself, took upon herself to be going around telling people who love me genuinely that I don’t have respect.

I no dey greet, that I always feel on top of the world.

Anybody who knows me in real life knows am the most beautiful soul you will ever meet on earth but if you phyuk up 2 seconds everywhere don burst. My brothers and sisters na so some of my cool friends and colleagues stopped vibing with me buh u be like phyuk y’all who you help.

Now the question is why are u dragging other people with you if you are not a witch b4 you could know if they started forming groups of aunty and brother kgwe kgwe kgwe. In fact, this black auntie drag 2 of our prominent male public figures to join their coven. Advertisement

But the one that initiated this whole shit, she is dark, she dey go gym well well, she likes to dance. She is over 50, and I still dey wonder why I go dey insult or disrespect a woman over 50 years.

See truth be say everybody go old in fact, my prayer every day is to age gracefully, you see people calling me Real.

Cos am too real to be around fake people and the thing is some of them think you respect them cos you wanna be in their wack ass stup!d gang full of envious and jealous buttered souls that are only intimidated by my presence I choose my friends my friends don’t choose me.

You disrespect me or say shit about me I dump your unloyal ass and move ahead. Aunty who you help abeg.

Be calming down y’all are getting too old for shit like this.

Age gracefully make I no write your full name here cos you already know I don’t play so stop playing. I no dey fear anybody o na woto woto period be this o.

Meanwhile, Uche Elendu is busy calling everybody to call me to beg. I said Aunty Uche go to the public and ask my fans to forgive you cos na them fit beg me like this now.

My ear no fit open like this na giveaway we dey now on a low”. (www.naija247news.com).