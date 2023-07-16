Menu
Nigeria Metro News

HouseBoy Murders His Master In Anambra State (Photos

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

July 16, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A young man by the name Chima has been reportedly murdered by their family Houseboy in Awka, the capital city of Anambra State.

Multiple sources have presented their accounts of what happened between Chima and their Houseboy, which resulted in the young boy attacking Chima and killing him.

According to the information gathered from the killer when he was captured by the local security, he admitted to repeatedly hitting his master Chima with a pestle after he only asked him why he hadn’t done his household duties. However, when he refused to answer, Chima slapped him, which led to a fight, where he later fatally attacked his master

Other reports said he used both kitchen knife and pestle on his master even while his body was already lying helpless on the floor in a pool of blood, hence, he was deliberate with his intention to have him murdered.

The young boy, who should be within the age of 17 or less, and from the Abakaliki area of Ebonyi State, has since been handed over to the Nigerian Police Force, Awka division, for further questioning, while the corpse of the deceased Chima has been deposited in morgue for autopsy. (www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
