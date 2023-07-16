Federal Government Charges Godwin Emefiele For Illegal Possession Of Firearms And Ammunition

July 16,2023.

The Federal Government has filed a two-count charge of illegal possession of firearms and ammunition against Godwin Emefiele, the suspended governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, before the Federal High Court.

According to Channels Television’s report, the Federal Government accused Emefiele of possessing a single-barrel shotgun without a licence.

The government claimed the offence contradicts Section 4 of the Firearms Act, Cap F28 Laws of the Federation 2004.

In addition to the charge, Emefiele was accused of possessing 123 rounds of live ammunition without a licence.

It is learnt that the case is yet to be assigned to a judge. However, there are indications it would be assigned next week.

Recall that the suspended CBN Governor has been in the Department of State Service’s custody since June 10. However, DSS insisted it was for “investigative reasons”.

Meanwhile, in a related development on Friday, a Federal High Court in Abuja voided his arrest and detention by the DSS.

Emefiele had requested the court, through his counsel, to nullify his arrest and detention for being illegal, given the subsisting judgment by another court delivered in December last year.

Delivering the judgement, Justice Bello Kawu held that his arrest, and detention violated the subsisting judgement and orders of another justice of the Court.

He, therefore, granted an injunction restraining the DSS from arresting, detaining, or interfering with Emefiele’s freedom of movement and personal liberty.(www.naija247news.com)