Anambra APC Shapens move to shut out non-members

July 16,2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

As lobbying continue in Abuja, the country’s seat of power over the appointment of ministers into the President Bola Tinubu-led government, the Anambra State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has marshalled out plans to ensure that only diligent and card carrying members of the party are given appointments.

Naija247news gathered that the reason for the decision was because of the past experiences the party had with appointees of the federal government, during the President Muhammadu Buhari’s eight year term.

A source from the party who did not want to be named said: “The former minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige is an example of how the party has suffered in the hands of some people.

He got the ministerial appointment under the platform of the APC, but after his appointment, even though he was then seen as the leader of the party in the state, he did nothing to improve the party.

The two times that we fielded governorship candidates in 2017 and 2021, with Tony Nwoye and Andy Uba respectively as our candidates, he sabotaged the party as a minister.

“As an appointee of the federal government, who is making money from such an appointment, Ngige was supposed to be funding the state chapter of the party, but he never did. Young party men were supposed to be getting appointments through him, but the only people he empowered were people from his community, Alor.”

The outcome of the 2021 governorship election, where APC gave its ticket to Andy Uba, has brought a bitter war in the party, with Uba assuming a leadership role in the party, toppling Ngige, who is a minister and highest ranking officer of the party in the state.

Naija247News also learnt that the party is finding it difficult to remain afloat without funding.

Advertisement

This much was corroborated in a stakeholders’ meeting of the State chapter on Saturday.

The meeting, which had only selected stakeholders in attendance, was convened to tackle salient issues affecting the party.

The stakeholders resolved that only party members in the state will be given appointments.

The party resolved that in order not to have infiltrators, who will be given appointments from outside, there was need to write down the names of 50 prominent and recognisable members, from all the 21 local government areas of the state for submission to the federal government.

The meeting stated that the two ministers expected from Anambra will be chosen from the list, same for other appointments, including heads of agencies and parastatals, and heads and membership of board of organisations.

The state chairman of the party, Mr Basil Ejidike, who presided over the meeting, said the Tinubu presidency will not be business as usual.

He said the era when people bypassed state chapters of their party to move to Abuja and buy appointments were over.

He said Tinubu as a great party man and politician will give long suffering members of the party in the state the enablement to reap from their hard work, over the years.

He said: “Anambra APC is now more positioned because President Tinubu is a politician and a core party man. We are hopeful that the labours of our hands in the party will be rewarded under President Tinubu.”

Giving credence to fundings as a major challenge of the party, Ejidike inaugurated three committees, including finance committee, which will fashion out ways the party can be getting funds to run its affairs.(www.naija247news.com)