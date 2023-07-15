Menu
“Stop advising women to stick with cheating partners” — Juliet Ibrahim

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

July 15, 2023.

Popular actress, Juliet Ibrahim says that advising women to stick in their relationships with their cheating partners is unhealthy.

She said this during a chat with Saturday Beats as she addressed advising women to remain in unhappy relationships because of financial gains.

According to the movie Diva who recently opened up on her domestic abuse, relationships should be based on mutual love and respect and one shouldn’t remain with cheating partners simply because of some financial gains.

Juliet Ibrahim said:

“I firmly believe that advising someone, especially a woman, to stay in a relationship their partner’s infidelity solely for financial benefits is not a healthy or empowering approach. Each person deserves to be in a relationship based on mutual love, trust and respect. Infidelity should not be tolerated or justified based on financial considerations.

“Instead, I encourage individuals to prioritise their emotional wellbeing, and make choices that align with their values and self-respect. Every individual deserves to be in a relationship that honours their worth and happiness.”. (www.naija247news.com).

