Nigeria Security News

Nigerian Air Force aircraft crashes in Benue

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

July 15, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A Nigerian Air Force aircraft crashed in Benue, North Central Nigeria on Friday, with the two pilots on board surviving the crash.

The crash reportedly occurred at about 4:15pm on Friday in Makurdi, Benue State.

The aircraft was said to be on a routine training exercise when it crashed.

NAF‘s spokesman, Air Commodore, Edward Gabkwet, confirmed the crash in a statement.

According to him, a Nigerian Air Force FT-7NI trainer aircraft crashed today, 14 July 2023 at about 4.15 pm in Makurdi, Benue State, while on a routine training exercise.

He said the two pilots survived the crash, but said both pilots were currently under observation at the NAF Hospital, Makurdi.

“Luckily, the 2 pilots on board survived the crash after successfully ejecting from the aircraft. Additionally, there were no deaths or damages in the impact area.

“Both pilots are currently under observation at NAF Base Hospital, Makurdi. Meanwhile, the Chief of Air Staff, Air Vice Marshal Hasan Abubakar, has constituted a Board of Inquiry to determine the immediate and remote causes of the crash,” he said.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

