Menu
Search
Subscribe
Economy

Kenya’s Ruto says further tax-hike protests will not be allowed

By: News Wire

Date:

NAIROBI, July 14 (Reuters) – Kenyan President William Ruto vowed on Friday that protests planned next week would not be allowed following two rounds of demonstrations that have left at least 15 people dead.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Opposition leader Raila Odinga’s party called earlier in the day for three more days of protests from next Wednesday against tax hikes that Ruto signed into law last month.

Ruto beat Odinga in last August’s election. He pledged to be a champion for the poor, but his critics say the tax rises will hurt Kenyans already struggling to afford basic commodities such as maize flour.

“Elections ended August 9 last year. You cannot look for the leadership of this country using the blood of the citizens, the death of the citizens and the destruction of property,” Ruto said at the opening of a road in the town of Naivasha.

These demos will not happen. Listen to me carefully: you cannot use extrajudicial, extra-constitutional means to look for power in Kenya.”
Odinga has failed to win the last five presidential votes, but has secured senior positions in government in the past by making deals with those in power following spasms of unrest.

Advertisement

The most recent demonstrations took place despite bans by the police, and Ruto did not say how he planned to stop the upcoming protests.

A spokesman for the U.N. Human Rights Office (OHCHR), Jeremy Laurence, said on Friday it was “very concerned by the widespread violence, and allegations of unnecessary or disproportionate use of force, including the use of firearms, by police during protests in Kenya”.

Kenyan authorities have blamed the deaths on the protesters, some of whom have thrown rocks at police and vandalised public property. More than 300 people were arrested in connection with Wednesday’s protests.

Reporting by Humphrey Malalo and Thomas Mukoya; Writing by Hereward Holland; Editing by Aaron Ross and Alex Richardson

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Angola keeps rates on hold as kwanza’s fall stokes inflation pressure
Next article
Ghana invites domestic dollar bondholders to debt restructuring
News Wire
News Wirehttps://naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Tinubu administration set to replace dissolved federal government board appointments

News Wire -
The Federal government is set to replace dissolved federal...

Withdraw litigation against Tinubu to unify Nigeria, Group pleads with Obi, Atiku

Samuel Onyekwe -
Litigating presidential candidates of the main opposition Peoples Democratic...

NASS will create constitutional roles for traditional rulers — Abbas

Kudirat Bukola -
Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Tajudeen Abbas,...

Nigeria says 80 girls rescued from armed conflict areas now in tertiary institutions

Kudirat Bukola -
The Federal Government of Nigeria has come out to...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Tinubu administration set to replace dissolved federal government board appointments

Tinubunomics Policies 0
The Federal government is set to replace dissolved federal...

Withdraw litigation against Tinubu to unify Nigeria, Group pleads with Obi, Atiku

Political parties 0
Litigating presidential candidates of the main opposition Peoples Democratic...

NASS will create constitutional roles for traditional rulers — Abbas

Political parties 0
Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Tajudeen Abbas,...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights