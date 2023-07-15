Menu
“If it’s blocking your spiritual growth, let it go” – Ryan Taylor says as he unfollows Cuppy

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

July 15, 2023.

Popular British boxer, Ryan Taylor sparks break up speculations as he unfollows his fiancée, DJ Cuppy, on Instagram.

The couple had generated whispers online after Cuppy wasn’t reportedly spotted with her ring and had stopped flaunting her man on her page.

It was gathered from sources online that Cuppy and her man had initially unfollowed each other, but she had refollowed him.

Ryan, however, didn’t return the gesture and had gone online to drop a quote some days ago about letting go of anything that impedes ones spiritual growth, which added fuel to the rumours.

Sharing a new photo of himself, the boxer said that if something obstructs one’s spiritual growth, it should be let go.

“If it’s blocking your spiritual growth. Let it go. Be You Till the Wheels Fall Off,” he wrote,

The post suggests that Ryan Taylor may have perceived DJ Cuppy as a hindrance to his spiritual development, leading him to call off their engagement.(www.naija247news.com).

