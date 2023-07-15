Menu
Search
Subscribe
Entertainment

I cry when I don’t get ideas for content – Skit maker, Nasboi

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

July 15, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Popular Skit maker and singer, Lawal Michael Nasiru Bolaji, aka Nasboi, has revealed that he cries when he does not get ideas to create content.

The Skit maker disclosed this while featuring on TVC’s programme, ESplash, recently.

He said getting ideas for content isn’t easy for him despite being multi-talented, stressing that sometimes he won’t get any content ideas for three weeks.

Nasboi said, “I don’t have scriptwriters. All my skits are my brain work. Everything is me.

“People make it look like, ‘you are so talented, it [inspiration] just come.’ It’s a lie o.

Advertisement

“Sometimes, I could stay like three weeks and I don’t get a single content. A lot of people are not so emotional, my emotion is on the high side. So, when I don’t get content, I cry. I’m not lying to you. It gets that bad. I feel like, ah! Dem don collect my talent. Two weeks and nothing is funny to me. It happens.”. (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
‘False rape accusations should attract same penalty as the offence’ – Uche Jombo
Next article
Stray Bullet Kills 2-Year-Old Boy,his brother injured as NDLEA Raid In Delta (Photo)
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Full list: Names PDP, APC ex-governors receiving pensions in 10th Senate

Naija247news Media Nigeria -
No fewer than 13 former governors still receive pension...

I study 10 hours, sleep 5 hours daily — Imo first-class graduate with perfect 5.0 GPA, Igboanugo

Naija247news Media Nigeria -
I study 10 hours, sleep 5 hours daily —...

“One can tattoo anybody’s name” – Blessing CEO clears air on dating IVD

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
July 15, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Relationship coach, Blessing CEO says the...

“If it’s blocking your spiritual growth, let it go” – Ryan Taylor says as he unfollows Cuppy

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
July 15, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Popular British boxer, Ryan Taylor sparks...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Full list: Names PDP, APC ex-governors receiving pensions in 10th Senate

Political parties 0
No fewer than 13 former governors still receive pension...

I study 10 hours, sleep 5 hours daily — Imo first-class graduate with perfect 5.0 GPA, Igboanugo

JAMB 0
I study 10 hours, sleep 5 hours daily —...

“One can tattoo anybody’s name” – Blessing CEO clears air on dating IVD

Entertainment 0
July 15, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Relationship coach, Blessing CEO says the...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights