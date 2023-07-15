Menu
‘False rape accusations should attract same penalty as the offence’ – Uche Jombo

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

July 15, 2023.

Nollywood actress, Uche Jombo, has said false rape accusers should serve the same punishment as rapists.

The thespian stated this against the backdrop of the acquittal of ex-Manchester City player, Benjamin Mendy who was accused of raping a woman and attempting to rape another.

Taking to her Twitter handle, Jombo declared, “False rape accusations should attract same jail term as rape.”

Recall that the Man City defender, Benjamin Mendy, was on Friday, cleared of rape and attempted rape by a jury at Chester Crown Court.

Mendy missed City’s historic treble last season of the English Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League due to the trials.(www.naija247news.com).

