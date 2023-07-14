Tinubu’s N8k palliative corruption in disguise by Primate Ayodele

The cleric posited that N8,000 palliative will be a total waste of time because it won’t work for its purpose due to corrupt practices that will mar the process.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

‘’The N8,000 palliative is corruption, I see nothing in the palliative and it will not reach out to the poor masses. Despite the fact that Mr President has signed it, it will not make any impact. The governors will use it for their selfish needs. The poor will not enjoy it at all.

‘’It will not be a blessing to the majority, the palliative is just a waste of time and energy, it cannot work for its purpose,’’ he asserted.

Advertisement

On the alternative, he advised that minimum wage should be increased to N100,000 if indeed the government has the people at heart.

Primate Ayodele asserted that an increase in minimum wage will have a direct impact on the people.

‘’If truly the government is concerned about the masses, the minimum wage should be increased to N100,000. It will go a long way in cushioning the effects of subsidy removal and inflation. Minimum wage increase will have a direct impact on the people than N8,000 palliatives,’’ he said.