Menu
Search
Subscribe
Nigerianism

Tinubu’s N8k palliative corruption in disguise by Primate Ayodele

By: News Wire

Date:

The cleric posited that N8,000 palliative will be a total waste of time because it won’t work for its purpose due to corrupt practices that will mar the process.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

‘’The N8,000 palliative is corruption, I see nothing in the palliative and it will not reach out to the poor masses. Despite the fact that Mr President has signed it, it will not make any impact. The governors will use it for their selfish needs. The poor will not enjoy it at all.

‘’It will not be a blessing to the majority, the palliative is just a waste of time and energy, it cannot work for its purpose,’’ he asserted.

Advertisement

On the alternative, he advised that minimum wage should be increased to N100,000 if indeed the government has the people at heart.

Primate Ayodele asserted that an increase in minimum wage will have a direct impact on the people.

‘’If truly the government is concerned about the masses, the minimum wage should be increased to N100,000. It will go a long way in cushioning the effects of subsidy removal and inflation. Minimum wage increase will have a direct impact on the people than N8,000 palliatives,’’ he said.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Air Force Plane crashes in Benue
Next article
US student, work visa fees spikes by 15%
News Wire
News Wirehttps://naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Full list: Names PDP, APC ex-governors receiving pensions in 10th Senate

Naija247news Media Nigeria -
No fewer than 13 former governors still receive pension...

I study 10 hours, sleep 5 hours daily — Imo first-class graduate with perfect 5.0 GPA, Igboanugo

Naija247news Media Nigeria -
I study 10 hours, sleep 5 hours daily —...

“One can tattoo anybody’s name” – Blessing CEO clears air on dating IVD

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
July 15, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Relationship coach, Blessing CEO says the...

“If it’s blocking your spiritual growth, let it go” – Ryan Taylor says as he unfollows Cuppy

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
July 15, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Popular British boxer, Ryan Taylor sparks...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Full list: Names PDP, APC ex-governors receiving pensions in 10th Senate

Political parties 0
No fewer than 13 former governors still receive pension...

I study 10 hours, sleep 5 hours daily — Imo first-class graduate with perfect 5.0 GPA, Igboanugo

JAMB 0
I study 10 hours, sleep 5 hours daily —...

“One can tattoo anybody’s name” – Blessing CEO clears air on dating IVD

Entertainment 0
July 15, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Relationship coach, Blessing CEO says the...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights