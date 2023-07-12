Menu
Explain to Nigerians Your Whereabouts When Crude Oil Was Stolen – Shehu Sani Tackles Military

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani has said the Nigerian military should be questioned about their whereabouts when the country’s crude oil is stolen from our coastal waters.

The chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) made this known in a tweet via his verified Twitter handle on Tuesday.

Senator Sani said if Nigerians can’t accuse the military of stealing crude oil because of a lack of evidence, they should explain their location during the theft.

He wrote: “If we can’t accuse the military of stealing our crude oil because we don’t have evidence,at least we can question their whereabouts when our crude oil is stolen from our coastal waters.Those who can steal with a Ship can invade with a Ship.”

