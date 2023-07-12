Court Adjourns Suit Challenging Alleged Abduction Of Nnamdi Kanu From Kenya To Nigeria

The Federal High Court, sitting in Abuja, has adjourned a lawsuit filed by the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu against the Nigerian government and the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

This was made known in a press statement released by Ifeanyi Ejiofor, the lead lawyer for the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, on Tuesday.

According to the statement, the case which was filed for the judicial interpretations of relevant laws and statutes regulating the alleged abduction and extradition of Nnamdi Kanu from Kenya by the Nigerian government and its agencies was adjourned till further notice by the court.

The statement reads: “This suit was instituted in April 2022, to invite the Federal High Court to interprete the relevant sections of the Domestic and International Laws which the Nigerian government and its lawless security agencies flouted in their criminal abduction and extraordinary rendition of Nnamdi Kanu from Kenya.

“Far-reaching reliefs were sought by Nnamdi Kanu in this suit, which would be granted when the interpretation of these laws is in the positive.

“The matter came up today being the 11th day of July, 2023, for the hearing of the suit, however the court could not proceed with the hearing as originally scheduled. The court insisted that it was limited to entertain only matters coming up for ruling and judgement, and consequently adjourned the suit.

Advertisement

“However, it is imperative to emphasise that the fulcrum of the present suit, i.e. the questions we are asking the court to resolve in this present suit, have been effectively and holistically resolved by the judgment of the Court of Appeal delivered in favour of Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu on the 13th day of October, 2022, which is binding on this Federal High Court.

“In view of the serious importance attached to all Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s cases, our Lead Counsel- Prof. Mike Ozekhome SAN, flew all the way from Calabar where he is currently engaged in election petition matters, to attend today’s proceeding and as usual, do justice to same, unfortunately, the matter did not go on.

“We shall keep Ezigbo Umuchineke abreast of every development in Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s case and every situation around him, even as we are relentlessly pursuing his unconditional release.”