Menu
Search
Subscribe
Cases & Trials

Alleged abuse of office: Court fixes Oct 17 for case against Malami

By: Iyanuoluwa Lawal

Date:

A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory yesterday deferred hearing on a case instituted against the immediate past Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr Abubakar Malami, SAN, for allegedly abusing his office.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Justice Oluyemisi Adelaja adjourned the case for definite hearing, even as he directed the service of all the necessary court papers on the ex-AGF, Malami, SAN, to enable him to enter his defence in the matter.

He further directed that a proof of service of the suit and hearing notice on Malami, should be made available to the court.

The suit is seeking an order to compel the erstwhile AGF to pay N1billion as damages to an international businessman and property developer, Mr. Cecil Osakwe.

The plaintiff, in the legal action he instituted through his team of lawyers led by Mr. Victor Giwa, told the court that the former AGF, using his office, arm-twisted him to give out two units of three-bedroom flats in one of his properties situated as Mekong Close, Maitama, Abuja to a civil servant, Mrs. Asabe Waziri.

Osakwe alleged that Malami forced him to hand the property worth about N130million to Mrs. Waziri, against a subsisting order of a court of competent jurisdiction.

The plaintiff told the court that Malami, SAN, while in office as the AGF waded into a civil dispute his firm had with Mrs. Waziri and used his position to supervise his continuous harassment by security operatives.

Alleging that his fundamental rights were grossly violated, the plaintiff, said he sued Malami both in his official and personal capacity.

He maintained that the AGF acted with malice and abused his office by raising charge of “collecting money under false pretence’’ against him with a view to ensuring that the property was fully handed over to Mrs. Waziri who was also cited as a defendant in the suit.

According to the plaintiff, Malami took the action, even though he was aware that the 2nd defendant had initially moved into the said property and stayed for over eight months before she was vacated from it by a lawful court order that terminated sales transaction between both parties.

Advertisement

Consequently, aside from praying the court to declare that the AGF engaged in abuse of public office, the plaintiff, urged the court order him to pay N1bn as damages.

Meanwhile, at the resumed proceedings in the matter on Monday, Malami, SAN, was neither present in court nor represented by any lawyer.

Irked by the development, counsel to the plaintiff, Mr. Giwa, contended that the former AGF ought to be in court, insisting that he could not use the office he occupied for about eight years, to pursue his personal interest.

He told the court that the bailiff was duly mobilised to serve the proceesses on Malami, SAN, insisting that he as aware that the matter was slated for hearing.

“My lord, the second Respondent, Malami is not represented in court and the claimant is ready to open his case.

“We mobilized the bailiff to serve all the Respondents in this matter. This case is very important to the claimant. With this case, we need to send message to public officers that they cannot use their office to pursue personal interest,” Giwa submitted.

In his response, counsel to Mrs. Waziri who was cited as 1st Repondent in the suit, Mr. C.J. Abengowe, noted that though the case was fixed for hearing, he argued that since Malami was not represented in court, the matter could not be heard.

After he had listened to the two parties, Justice Adelaja said he was minded to grant the ex-AGF another opportunity to respond to the suit.

The court, therefore, okayed another adjournment of the suit.

Previous article
Reports on Akeredolu in state of extreme incapacity are untrue — Ondo govt
Next article
Court Adjourns Suit Challenging Alleged Abduction Of Nnamdi Kanu From Kenya To Nigeria
Iyanuoluwa Lawal
Iyanuoluwa Lawalhttps://naija247news.com/

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

New African Football League to start on Oct. 20, says Infantino

Naija247news Media Nigeria -
ABIDJAN, July 13 (Reuters) - The kick-off of the...

Boxing legend Mayweather attends political rally in Zimbabwe

Emman Tochi -
HARARE, July 13 (Reuters) - Former world boxing champion...

BREAKING: Tinubu declares a state of emergency on food security

Naija247news Media Nigeria -
President Bola Tinubu on July 13th declared a state...

BREAKING: DSS charges Emefiele to court.

Naija247news Media Nigeria -
The DSS has charged embattled suspended Governor of CBN,...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

New African Football League to start on Oct. 20, says Infantino

FootBall 0
ABIDJAN, July 13 (Reuters) - The kick-off of the...

Boxing legend Mayweather attends political rally in Zimbabwe

Other Sports 0
HARARE, July 13 (Reuters) - Former world boxing champion...

BREAKING: Tinubu declares a state of emergency on food security

Top Stories 0
President Bola Tinubu on July 13th declared a state...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights