Lifestyle News

Tope Alabi replies Critics on ‘Aboru Aboye’ controversy

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Popular gospel singer, Tope Alabi has fired back at critics of the viral video where she was heard singing in Yoruba language using the word ‘Aboru Aboye’, a form of greeting among Ifa initiates.

She came under heavy criticism after she referred to herself as ‘ebo’ literally meaning sacrifice in one of her songs.

The term Aboru Aboye, mostly used by Ifa worshippers in reverence to the deity, has since become a hot topic on social media.

In the viral video, she said: “Abiye ni mi, Oruko mi ni yen. Mo de bo, mo ru, mo ye,” (I am a sacrifice, that’s my name. I am a sacrifice accepted by God, that’s my name).”

The lyrics triggered a flurry of reactions among social media users.

Reacting to the backlash, in the now viral video seen by The Nation, the singer who was seen ministering in a white garment church said: “Aboru Aboye” is a pure Yoruba language and not an exclusive preserve of traditionalists.

She said: “It was recorded that David made a sacrifice of faithfulness to God. Why was the word sacrifice not written as the same English word in the Yoruba version of the Bible? It is a Yoruba language.”

Alabi explained deft use of the language remained her peculiar style as a gospel artiste.

“There is no special language for traditionalists. We are all speaking the Yoruba language.

“If some people say they want to use the language in their own style, it is not bad. We have also decided to use it in our own style,” she added.

Alluding to Romans 12:1, she said: “Brethren, by the mercies of God, that you present your bodies a living sacrifice, holy, acceptable unto God, which is your reasonable service. The word ‘acceptable’ is ‘Aboru’ while ‘living sacrifice’ is Aboye.”

Abia state govt confirms Kanu as new Enyimba Chairman
Reps suspend proposed increase in fees of federal varsities, unity schools
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

