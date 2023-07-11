Tinubu Asks Senate To Confirm Service Chiefs

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday urged the Senate to confirm his nominees for appointment as Service Chiefs.

Tinubu’s letter of request was read at plenary by Senate President Godswill Akpabio on the floor during plenary.

The Service Chiefs for screening and confirmation by the Senate include Major General Christopher Musa as Chief of Defence Staff; Major Taoreed Lagbaja as Chief of Army Staff; Rear Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla as Chief of Naval Staff and Air Vice Marshall Hassan Abubakar as Chief of Air Staff.

Akpabio said since the relevant Standing Committees of the Senate are not in place yet, the Service Chiefs would be screened by the Committee of the Whole of the Senate.