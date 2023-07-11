Menu
Search
Subscribe
Tinubunomics Policies

Tinubu Asks Senate To Confirm Service Chiefs

By: Samuel Onyekwe

Date:

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday urged the Senate to confirm his nominees for appointment as Service Chiefs.

Tinubu’s letter of request was read at plenary by Senate President Godswill Akpabio on the floor during plenary.

The Service Chiefs for screening and confirmation by the Senate include Major General Christopher Musa as Chief of Defence Staff; Major Taoreed Lagbaja as Chief of Army Staff; Rear Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla as Chief of Naval Staff and Air Vice Marshall Hassan Abubakar as Chief of Air Staff.

Advertisement

Akpabio said since the relevant Standing Committees of the Senate are not in place yet, the Service Chiefs would be screened by the Committee of the Whole of the Senate.

Previous article
Reps suspend proposed increase in fees of federal varsities, unity schools
Next article
As e dey pain them, e dey sweet us,” Femi Adesina mock Bishop Kukah
Samuel Onyekwe
Samuel Onyekwehttp://www.naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Panic Grips Ebonyi State as Gunmen Kidnap Catholic Priest, Three Others

Naija247news Media Nigeria -
The Chancellor of the Abakaliki Diocese, Rev Father Mathew...

Court Adjourns Suit Challenging Alleged Abduction Of Nnamdi Kanu From Kenya To Nigeria

Naija247news Media Nigeria -
The Federal High Court, sitting in Abuja, has adjourned...

Alleged abuse of office: Court fixes Oct 17 for case against Malami

Iyanuoluwa Lawal -
A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory yesterday...

Reports on Akeredolu in state of extreme incapacity are untrue — Ondo govt

Samuel Onyekwe -
The Ondo state government has dismissed and condemned a...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Panic Grips Ebonyi State as Gunmen Kidnap Catholic Priest, Three Others

Top Stories 0
The Chancellor of the Abakaliki Diocese, Rev Father Mathew...

Court Adjourns Suit Challenging Alleged Abduction Of Nnamdi Kanu From Kenya To Nigeria

Cases & Trials 0
The Federal High Court, sitting in Abuja, has adjourned...

Alleged abuse of office: Court fixes Oct 17 for case against Malami

Cases & Trials 0
A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory yesterday...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights