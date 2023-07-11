Menu
Reps suspend proposed increase in fees of federal varsities, unity schools

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

The House of Representatives on Tuesday asked universities to suspend the implementation of the recent increase in fees, which it said is capable of causing students to drop out of school.

The House also asked the Federal Ministry of Education to immediately review the new fees regime in Federal Government Colleges and revert to the old regime.

It said the Federal Government should take immediate steps to adequately fund the education sector by increasing budgetary provisions to ensure that Nigerian students have access to quality and affordable basic and senior secondary education.

The House also resolved to investigate the increase of fees by all Federal Universities and the hike in school fees for students of Federal Government Colleges across the Country with a view to finding lasting solutions to the challenges in the education sector.

This followed two separate motions by Hon. Aliyu Sani Madaki on the need to suspend the Implementation of Increase in tuition fees by federal universities and the need to reverse the recent hike of school fees in Unity Secondary Schools in Nigeria by Hon. Saidu Musa Abdullahi and Hon. Kama Nkemkanma.

Madaki said because of poor funding of tertiary education and rising inflation, federal universities increased tuition fees from 100% to 200% while hostel fees were increased from 50% to 100%.

He listed some of the universities that increased their fees to include Bayero University, Kano (BUK), the University of Nigeria, Nsukka; the University of Uyo; University of Maiduguri; Michael Okpara
University of Agriculture, Umudike and Federal University, Dutse, among others.

Presenting the motion on increase in fees for unity schools, Hon. Kama Nkemkanma, said unity schools were established to promote national unity and provide quality as well as affordable education to students from different parts, regardless of their socioeconomic background.

Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications.

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

