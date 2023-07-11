Menu
PHOTOS: Mercy Aigbe celebrates ‘first fruit’, Michelle, as she clocks 22

By: Idowu Peters

Date:

Popular Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe has celebrated her first child, Michelle Aigbe on her birthday as she turns 22.

The actress took to instagram to post photos of her daughter.

“It’s chapter 22 for my first fruit! The absolute best daughter any parent could ever have!!

“Happy birthday to my grown baby, Nothing lights up my world more than you! You have grown into an intelligent, God fearing, calm, hardworking, smart, respectful, witty, goal getter, ambitious, kind, very caring, young woman and I couldn’t be prouder!

