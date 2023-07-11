Joke Silva Makes Official Announcement About Her Husband, Olu Jacobs

Nollywood actress, Joke Silva has taken to social media to celebrate the birthday of her husband, Olu Jacobs.

Naija News reports that the veteran actress, celebrated her husband, Olu Jacob as he turns 81, today, July 11th.

Taking to her Instagram page, the veteran who recently opened up about marital struggles with Olu Jacobs, following his battle with dementia shared a photograph of the actor with an accompanying note.

In her message, the 61-year-old actress extended appreciation to God while extending warm wishes to her husband.

She mentioned that her husband’s fans have been celebrating his birthday since May but made it clear that July 11 was the official birthday of the iconic actor.

She wrote: “Showboy…Happy birthday dearest as you add plus 1 @_olujacobs.God is good…always. Sir Js fans have been celebrating his birthday since May Note …today is the official day 11th July.”

Advertisement

Recall that the thespian recently spoke about her husband suffering from dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB), which has been happening for a couple of years.

Joke Silva said the illness has affected their marriage.

The movie star described her husband as an incredible father and an amazing husband, who didn’t fail in his responsibility.

According to her, Olu Jacobs was practically her best friend and everything to her in their marriage, hence, in the journey of the current ailment, she sees it as taking care of her father.