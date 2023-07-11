Menu
Search
Subscribe
Lifestyle News

Joke Silva Makes Official Announcement About Her Husband, Olu Jacobs

By: Kudirat Bukola

Date:

Nollywood actress, Joke Silva has taken to social media to celebrate the birthday of her husband, Olu Jacobs.

Naija News reports that the veteran actress, celebrated her husband, Olu Jacob as he turns 81, today, July 11th.

Taking to her Instagram page, the veteran who recently opened up about marital struggles with Olu Jacobs, following his battle with dementia shared a photograph of the actor with an accompanying note.

In her message, the 61-year-old actress extended appreciation to God while extending warm wishes to her husband.

She mentioned that her husband’s fans have been celebrating his birthday since May but made it clear that July 11 was the official birthday of the iconic actor.

She wrote: “Showboy…Happy birthday dearest as you add plus 1 @_olujacobs.God is good…always. Sir Js fans have been celebrating his birthday since May Note …today is the official day 11th July.”

Advertisement

Recall that the thespian recently spoke about her husband suffering from dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB), which has been happening for a couple of years.

Joke Silva said the illness has affected their marriage.

The movie star described her husband as an incredible father and an amazing husband, who didn’t fail in his responsibility.

According to her, Olu Jacobs was practically her best friend and everything to her in their marriage, hence, in the journey of the current ailment, she sees it as taking care of her father.

Previous article
[FULL LIST] Akpabio Set Up Senate Special Committees
Next article
Hilda Baci Reacts to Other Chefs Trying To Break My Guinness World Record
Kudirat Bukola
Kudirat Bukolahttp://thenationonlineng.net

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Panic Grips Ebonyi State as Gunmen Kidnap Catholic Priest, Three Others

Naija247news Media Nigeria -
The Chancellor of the Abakaliki Diocese, Rev Father Mathew...

Court Adjourns Suit Challenging Alleged Abduction Of Nnamdi Kanu From Kenya To Nigeria

Naija247news Media Nigeria -
The Federal High Court, sitting in Abuja, has adjourned...

Alleged abuse of office: Court fixes Oct 17 for case against Malami

Iyanuoluwa Lawal -
A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory yesterday...

Reports on Akeredolu in state of extreme incapacity are untrue — Ondo govt

Samuel Onyekwe -
The Ondo state government has dismissed and condemned a...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Panic Grips Ebonyi State as Gunmen Kidnap Catholic Priest, Three Others

Top Stories 0
The Chancellor of the Abakaliki Diocese, Rev Father Mathew...

Court Adjourns Suit Challenging Alleged Abduction Of Nnamdi Kanu From Kenya To Nigeria

Cases & Trials 0
The Federal High Court, sitting in Abuja, has adjourned...

Alleged abuse of office: Court fixes Oct 17 for case against Malami

Cases & Trials 0
A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory yesterday...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights