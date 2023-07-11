Menu
Hilda Baci Reacts to Other Chefs Trying To Break My Guinness World Record

By: Samuel Onyekwe

Celebrated Nigerian chef, Hilda Baci has addressed the various attempts made by several chefs to surpass her Guinness world record.

Naija News recalls that Baci made history by breaking the the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon (individual) in May 2023.

She cooked for 93 hours and 11 minutes, surpassing the previous record of 87 hours and 45 minutes set by Indian chef Lata Tondon in 2019.

After Baci broke the record other cooks identified as Chef Dammy and Chef Adeola also embarked on cooking marathons.

Chef Dammy cooked for 120 hours in Ekiti State while Chef Adeola went for 150 hours in Ile-Oluji, Ondo state.

However, Chef Dammy explained that she never registered with the Guinness World Records and simply carried out her cooking marathon just for fun.

Reacting to the other chefs feats during an interview with Legit NG, Baci stated that she sees herself as a trailblazer and a source of inspiration for numerous individuals who are striving to break her record.

In her words; “I feel i started a trend or like I am pretty much a trailblazer because only a trailblazer will start something and other people will want to do it”.

