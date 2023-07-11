[FULL LIST] Akpabio Set Up Senate Special Committees

Senate President Godswill Akpabio on Tuesday named the Chairman and members of the Special Committees of the Senate.
Here is the full list of the newly constituted committees and chairmen:
*Appropriation Committee
Chairman – Senator Solomon Adeola
Vice Chairman – Senator Ali Ndume
*Committee on Media and Public Affairs
Chairman – Senator Adaramodu Adeyemi Raphael
Vice Chairman – Senator Salisu Shuaibu Afolabi
*Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions
Chairman – Senator Okechukwu Ezea
Vice Chairman – Senator Khalid Mustapha
*Committee in Public Accounts
Chairman – Senator Aliyu Ahmed Wadada
Vice Chairman – Senator Onyeka Peter Nwebonyi
*Committee on National Security and Intelligence
Chairman – Senator Shehu Umar
Vice Chairman – Senator Asuquo Ekpenyong
*Committee on Legislative Compliance
Chairman – Senator Garba Musa Maidoki
Vice Chairman – Senator Ede Dafinone
*Committee on Rules and Business
Chairman- Senator Titus Zam
Vice Chairman – Senator Opeyemi Bamidele
*Committee on Senate Services
Chairman – Senator Sunday Karimi
Vice Chairman – Senator Williams Jona