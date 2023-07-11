[FULL LIST] Akpabio Set Up Senate Special Committees

Senate President Godswill Akpabio on Tuesday named the Chairman and members of the Special Committees of the Senate.

Here is the full list of the newly constituted committees and chairmen:

*Appropriation Committee

Chairman – Senator Solomon Adeola

Vice Chairman – Senator Ali Ndume

*Committee on Media and Public Affairs

Chairman – Senator Adaramodu Adeyemi Raphael

Vice Chairman – Senator Salisu Shuaibu Afolabi

*Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions

Chairman – Senator Okechukwu Ezea

Vice Chairman – Senator Khalid Mustapha

*Committee in Public Accounts

Chairman – Senator Aliyu Ahmed Wadada

Vice Chairman – Senator Onyeka Peter Nwebonyi

*Committee on National Security and Intelligence

Chairman – Senator Shehu Umar

Vice Chairman – Senator Asuquo Ekpenyong

*Committee on Legislative Compliance

Chairman – Senator Garba Musa Maidoki

Vice Chairman – Senator Ede Dafinone

*Committee on Rules and Business

Chairman- Senator Titus Zam

Vice Chairman – Senator Opeyemi Bamidele

*Committee on Senate Services

Chairman – Senator Sunday Karimi

Vice Chairman – Senator Williams Jona