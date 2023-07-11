Menu
Search
Subscribe
Tinubunomics Policies

[FULL LIST] Akpabio Set Up Senate Special Committees

By: Samuel Onyekwe

Date:

Senate President Godswill Akpabio on Tuesday named the Chairman and members of the Special Committees of the Senate.

Here is the full list of the newly constituted committees and chairmen:

*Appropriation Committee
Chairman – Senator Solomon Adeola
Vice Chairman – Senator Ali Ndume

*Committee on Media and Public Affairs
Chairman – Senator Adaramodu Adeyemi Raphael
Vice Chairman – Senator Salisu Shuaibu Afolabi

*Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions
Chairman – Senator Okechukwu Ezea
Vice Chairman – Senator Khalid Mustapha

*Committee in Public Accounts
Chairman – Senator Aliyu Ahmed Wadada
Vice Chairman – Senator Onyeka Peter Nwebonyi

*Committee on National Security and Intelligence
Chairman – Senator Shehu Umar
Vice Chairman – Senator Asuquo Ekpenyong

*Committee on Legislative Compliance
Chairman – Senator Garba Musa Maidoki
Vice Chairman – Senator Ede Dafinone

*Committee on Rules and Business
Chairman- Senator Titus Zam
Vice Chairman – Senator Opeyemi Bamidele

*Committee on Senate Services
Chairman – Senator Sunday Karimi
Vice Chairman – Senator Williams Jona

Previous article
As e dey pain them, e dey sweet us,” Femi Adesina mock Bishop Kukah
Next article
Joke Silva Makes Official Announcement About Her Husband, Olu Jacobs
Samuel Onyekwe
Samuel Onyekwehttp://www.naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Panic Grips Ebonyi State as Gunmen Kidnap Catholic Priest, Three Others

Naija247news Media Nigeria -
The Chancellor of the Abakaliki Diocese, Rev Father Mathew...

Court Adjourns Suit Challenging Alleged Abduction Of Nnamdi Kanu From Kenya To Nigeria

Naija247news Media Nigeria -
The Federal High Court, sitting in Abuja, has adjourned...

Alleged abuse of office: Court fixes Oct 17 for case against Malami

Iyanuoluwa Lawal -
A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory yesterday...

Reports on Akeredolu in state of extreme incapacity are untrue — Ondo govt

Samuel Onyekwe -
The Ondo state government has dismissed and condemned a...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Panic Grips Ebonyi State as Gunmen Kidnap Catholic Priest, Three Others

Top Stories 0
The Chancellor of the Abakaliki Diocese, Rev Father Mathew...

Court Adjourns Suit Challenging Alleged Abduction Of Nnamdi Kanu From Kenya To Nigeria

Cases & Trials 0
The Federal High Court, sitting in Abuja, has adjourned...

Alleged abuse of office: Court fixes Oct 17 for case against Malami

Cases & Trials 0
A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory yesterday...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights