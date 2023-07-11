Menu
Political parties

As e dey pain them, e dey sweet us,” Femi Adesina mock Bishop Kukah

By: Samuel Onyekwe

Date:

Femi Adesina, a former aide to ex-president Muhammadu Buhari, has knocked Matthew Kukah, Bishop of Sokoto Catholic Diocese over recent critical comments of the immediate past government.

Speaking on Monday at the 60th anniversary of the call to the bar of legal luminary Afe Babalola, SAN, in Ado Ekiti, Kukah had said corruption became its ugliest under Buhari.

“We have seen the worst phase of corruption in Nigeria. Femi Falana, my friend here, will speak about that because he has published a series of articles talking about what happened under the Buhari administration.

“They were not the ones who caused corruption but I think in the last administration, we saw the ugliest phase of corruption whether in moral terms, financial terms, and other terms,” he said.

Citing Daura, Buhari’s hometown in Katsina State as an example, Kukah said while in power, many leaders develop their communities at the expense of others.

“Most leaders have only limited development to their home town which according to him, does not project democracy. I must say that Daura, in Kastina has enjoyed development over time owing to the fact that it is the hometown of the former president, Muhammadu Buhari. It is disheartening to even know that even Kastina, the state as a whole, is not even close to development despite Daura being parts of its domain. This does not speak well of our democracy.”

Reacting, Adesina in a tweet on Tuesday morning, said Kukah was pained because Buhari didn’t “patronize” him like he benefited from past leaders.

“Who listens to that Bishop again. He’s still pained that he got no under-the-cassock patronage from Buhari, unlike in the past. As e dey pain them, e dey sweet us,” he tweeted.

Samuel Onyekwe
Samuel Onyekwehttp://www.naija247news.com

