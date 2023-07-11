Menu
Abia state govt confirms Kanu as new Enyimba Chairman

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

Abia State Governor Alex Otti has approved the appointment of former Super Eagles skipper and two-time CAF Player of the Year, Nwankwo Kanu as the new chairman of Enyimba International Football Club of Aba.

Nwankwo will be replacing the club’s longest serving chairman Felix Anyansi Agwu who was in charge of the team for 24 years .

Kanu’s appointment was confirmed by the Abia State Commissioner for Information and Culture, Prince Okey Kanu yesterday in a terse press statement which read thus: “Sporting legend and former Super Eagles’ star, Mr. Kanu Nwankwo has been appointed to supervise Enyimba Football Club to strengthen the team and make it win more laurels for the State.”

Kanu twice won the coveted African Footballer of the Year award first in 1996 after leading Nigeria to win historic Africa’s first Olympic Games football gold medal in Atlanta Georgia. He made an encore in 1999 during his days with Arsenal.

Under Anyansi, Enyimba became a household name across the continent as the first Nigerian club to win the continent’s most prestigious club competition , the CAF Champions League trophy in 2003 and made an encore in 2004. The club also won the African Super Cup twice in 2004 and 2005.

On the domestic Nigeria football scene, Enyimba won a record nine Nigeria Premier Football League title as well as four national cup otherwise known as Federation Cup among other laurels.

