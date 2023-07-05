UTM Offshore Prepares to Build Floating LNG Plant in Nigeria

IBADAN, Nigeria–Preparations are underway for the construction of a floating liquefied natural gas plant in Nigeria, project investors UTM Offshore said Wednesday.

Chief Executive Julius Rone said at a meeting with Nigerian President Bola Tinubu in Abuja that the project aims to process 1.5 million metric tons of LNG annually for the foreign market.

The project would also produce 300,000 metric tons of liquefied petroleum gas for Nigeria’s domestic market when it gets upstream by the fourth quarter of 2026, Rone said in a statement.

The LPG supplied by the project would meet about a quarter of domestic demand, Rone said.

The technical partners of UTM Offshore are Technip Energies of France and its Japanese counterpart, JGC.

Tinubu pledged the government’s support for the project and said all impediments to its completion would be removed. “Nigeria has abundance of gas on ground,” the president said. “However, the extractive industry needs the injection of your kind of partnership to be able to promote growth.”

According to the Nigerian National Petroleum Co., Nigeria has 202 trillion cubic feet of untapped proven gas reserves. Nigeria runs a six-train LNG plant in Bonny that has a processing capacity of 22 million metric tons a year.

Work is underway to expand the Bonny LNG plant to seven trains and raise its production to 30 million tons a year, the NNPC said.