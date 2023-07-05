Menu
Search
Subscribe
Education

Reps probe alleged abuse of N2.3tr education tax by TETFund

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

July 5,2023.

The House of Representatives yesterday set up an ad hoc committee to investigate an alleged abuse of N2.3 trillion generated from the Tertiary Education Tax by the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) from 2011 to 2013.

The committee is to report back within four weeks for further legislative action.

The House took the action following the adoption of a motion to carry out the probe, sponsored by Olusola Fatoba, David Fouh and Zakari Nyampa.

The Green Chamber of the National Assembly recalled that the Tertiary Education Tax was introduced as a special corporate tax to provide specialised funding for tertiary education in Nigeria, including capital projects, research and development, among others.

It said the tax was introduced following the repealing of Education Tax Act, which established the Education Trust Fund to impose Education Tax on Nigerian companies at the rate of 2.5 per cent of the assessable profit for annual assessment.

The House also recalled that in 2011, the Education Tax Act was repealed and replaced with Tertiary Education Trust Fund Establishment, Act in 2021, the Finance Act 2021, increasing the applicable Tertiary Education Tax rate from 2 per cent to 2.5 per cent.

The Green Chamber said it was aware that since the establishment of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund in 2011, the fund had earned trillions of naira as revenue.

It alleged that the fund had suffered numerous financial abuses in its operations, award of contracts and execution of projects.

The House said it was aware that the Standard Operating Procedure within the fund was porous and did not create a platform for proper supervision of projects domiciled with tertiary institutions.

The motion reads: “The House further notes that these abuses, actions, inactions and infractions have resulted in the misappropriation of funds and unjust enrichment of funds worth about N2.3 trillion.

“The House is worried that if urgent steps are not taken to investigate the allegations, the decay of the tertiary education system will continue to increase, thus resulting in strike actions, substandard institutions, lack of faith in the system, migration of talented youths and total collapse of the Education system arising from gross abuse of a laudable special intervention programmes and aspiration of the President to provide opportunities to young person.(www.naija247news.com)

Previous article
Guinness Nigeria appoints Joan Hodgins as Vice Chair of the Board of Directors
Next article
Jilted Lagos buisness man sends widow’s nude photos to church WhatsApp group, office colleagues, family members
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

‘I was once caught having intercourse with usher in church’ – Singer, Olakira

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
July 7, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Popular singer, Ade Ebenezer, aka Olakira,...

INEC Has Failed to Satisfactorily Explain Failure of IReV During Presidential Poll – Ezeoke

Peters Anene, News Editor -
July 7,2023. The executive officer of Njenje Media, Tochukwu Ezeoke...

I’ll Insult Tinubu StupidlyIf He Turns Back On His Promises” -Ex Ekiti Gov. Fayose

Peters Anene, News Editor -
July 7,2023. Former governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose, on...

Furore over NASS principal officers’ surfaces

Peters Anene, News Editor -
July 7,2023. Since the emergence of the principal officers of...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

‘I was once caught having intercourse with usher in church’ – Singer, Olakira

Entertainment 0
July 7, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Popular singer, Ade Ebenezer, aka Olakira,...

INEC Has Failed to Satisfactorily Explain Failure of IReV During Presidential Poll – Ezeoke

Politics & Govt News 0
July 7,2023. The executive officer of Njenje Media, Tochukwu Ezeoke...

I’ll Insult Tinubu StupidlyIf He Turns Back On His Promises” -Ex Ekiti Gov. Fayose

Politics & Govt News 0
July 7,2023. Former governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose, on...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights