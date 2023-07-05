Menu
Rapper Ruggedman loses his father

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

July 5, 2023.

Nigerian rapper, Michael Ugochukwu Stephens popularly known as Ruggedman has lost his father.

Ruggedman, currently Chairman of media at the Performing Musicians Employers’ Association of Nigeria (PMAN), said that his father died at 88.

The rapper’s father died on Tuesday, July 4, after a brief illness. Ruggedman confirmed news of his father’s death in a post shared on Instagram.

Speaking about his late father, the iconic rapper stated that he would miss his dad, most especially as he did not grow up with him as his late father was separated from his mother at an early age.

He said:

“Yes I lost my father yesterday. He was ill and before they could take him to the hospital he died. He was about 88 years old when he died. But we thank God for life.

“When it comes to missing him, I have been missing him but I do not want to talk about his death so much. He was separated from my mother so I did not spend so much time with him. He has gone, and he has gone.”

Taking to his verified Instagram account, the rapper posted a picture of candlelight with the caption, “I don’t even know how I feel or what to feel. RIP Dad.”. (www.naija247news.com).

