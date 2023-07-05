Menu
Planned Marathon Kissing Contest, This is Sinful, Absurd, Immoral, Ekiti State Government Reacts

By: Naija247news Media Nigeria

Date:

Ekiti State Government has prohibited the staging and hosting of an event tagged: “Kiss-A-Thon in the state.

The government in a letter conveyed through the state Ministry of Arts, Culture and Tourism to State chapter of Hoteliers Association warned them against holding such event.

A flier obtained by journalists in Ado Ekiti, the state capital yesterday, about the event has the inscriptions “SUGARTEE KISS-A-THON: 3-Day Kissing Marathon Date: July 7th – July 10th. In an attempt to break the Guinness World Records for the longest kissing marathon”.

The letter signed the state tourism director, Mr Adebanji Adelusi on behalf of the ministry Permanent Secretary, Dele Ogunsemoyin described such event as absurd and immoral.

The letter reads, “The attention of the State Government has been drawn to a planned hosting of ‘Kiss-a-thon’ in Ekiti State.

“According to information at the disposal of this Ministry, kiss-a-thon, a 3-day kissing marathon event, has been scheduled to hold on 7th of July, 2023 at one of the hospitality outlets in the State.

“This event is said to be planned towards setting a Guinness World Record. “Kiss-a-thon” as an event is not only absurd, unhealthy, immoral and capable of denigrating the image of the state, it is a programme that runs counter to the values of the people of the state and therefore capable of plunging our Youths morally backward.

“In view of the foregoing, the Ministry of Arts, Culture and Tourism hereby prohibits the hosting of such event or any other events like it in any facility that wishes to continue to operate lawfully in Ekiti State.

“To the above, you are hereby requested to convey the content of this Notice to the members of Ekiti State Hoteliers’ Association to effectively monitor their outlets against being used negatively to cause embarrassment to the Government and People of Ekiti State.”

Naija247news Media Nigeria
