NairaDollar Exchange Rate

Naira weakens at Investors and Exporters Window,Black Market

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

July 5, 2023.

The value of the Naira against the US Dollar weakened in the different segments of the foreign exchange (forex) market on Tuesday due to fresh FX scarcity in the country.

The Nigerian currency fell in parallel market and the Investors and Exporters (I&E) windows of the FX market at the close of business.

Also, in the black market, the local currency lost N6 against the American currency to quote at N779/$1 compared with Monday’s closing price of N773/$1.

In the official market, the Naira depreciated against the Dollar yesterday by N26.94 or 3.63 per cent to trade at N768.44/$1, in contrast to the previous day’s N741.50/$1.

FMDQ Securities Exchange posted that the value of forex transactions remained low on Tuesday as the turnover stood at $73.86 million, $14.82 million or 16.7 per cent lower than the $88.68 million achieved at the week’s first trading session.(www.naija247news.com).

Nigerian equities lose N671 billion following previous upward trend
‘I’ve been married to Wande Coal for a year’ – BBNaija’s Erica
