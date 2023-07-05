Menu
Environment

LAWMA to begin sealing properties without waste bins from Friday

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

July 5, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) has announced that it would begin sealing properties without waste bins on Lagos Island and Mainland from July 7.

LAWMA’s Executive Director for Finance, Mr. Kunle Adebiyi, confirmed this in a statement released on Wednesday, July 5, by the agency’s head of Public Affairs, Mrs Folashade Kadiri.

LAWMA said the exercise follows an earlier issuance of abatement notices to the affected areas two months ago. Property owners and residents have been asked to procure adequate waste bins for their homes.

The statement reads;

The Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) has announced its intention to commence the intention to seal exercise, on homes without waste bins on Lagos Island and Mainland, beginning from 7th July 2023. This follows the earlier issuance of abatement notices to those areas two months ago, urging property owners and residents to procure adequate waste bins for their homes.

The Executive Director, Finance of LAWMA, Mr. Kunle Adebiyi, gave the hint in a statement, adding that sufficient notice had been given to tenements to procure the standard waste bins. He said, “It is crucial for residents to cultivate proper environmental habits and support the efforts of the Authority to establish a cleaner and more livable environment. By taking action against violations and ensuring compliance, we can create a sustainable environment, and help build a city of our dream”.

He said the notice of intention to seal would serve as a final warning to residents who were yet to procure the bins and maintain proper waste management practices, adding that the enforcement action was aimed at encouraging responsible environmental behavior and to reduce pollution in the city.

“LAWMA’s Enforcement Team will target areas on Lagos Mainland and Island, where violations have been observed. The team will carry out thorough inspections to identify individuals, households, or businesses, that have consistently neglected waste management guidelines. Those found in violation will receive an intention to seal notice, outlining the specific actions required to rectify the situation and avoid further penalties. The exercise will be in phases, this is the phase one, and we will visit other areas in the state to ensure full compliance”, he stated.

The executive director, urged residents to take responsibility for maintaining a clean and healthy environment for all, noting that, by adhering to waste management regulations, residents could contribute to the overall cleanliness and sustainability of the environment.

“By adhering to government’s directive for tenements to procure standard covered bins, would ensure that our wastes are properly containerised. This will help save the environment from indiscriminate waste disposal and other hazardous consequences, such as flooding and outbreak of diseases”, he noted.

He said further that LAWMA had been actively working towards improving waste management in Lagos, implementing various initiatives such as waste sorting campaigns, recycling programs, and public awareness campaigns, with the aim of instilling a culture of responsible waste disposal, to minimise the adverse impact of waste on the environment.

Adebiyi appealed to residents to join hands with the administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to establish a cleaner and healthier environment, by shunning indiscriminate waste disposal and taking advantage of the waste management services provided by PSP operators.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

