Jilted Lagos buisness man sends widow’s nude photos to church WhatsApp group, office colleagues, family members

July 5,2023.

The nude photos of two single mothers have become the objects of public spectacle after a rogue jilted lover embarked on revenge porn.

The nude photograph of the duo are being circulated by a Lagos-based businessman, Amarah Kennedy, whom they previously had romantic relationships with.

“By the time I am done, suicide will be her only option,” a vengeful Kennedy said after he began circulating the nude photos.

It’s gathered that Kennedy has sent the photos to the WhatsApp platform of the church of one of the women identified simply as Kester who lost her husband about eight years ago in a car crash,

Naija247news had reported that the two women, Kester and one other identified simply as Temi, met Kennedy separately on different WhatsApp and Facebook chat groups for singles.

Kester said the businessman, after chatting her up, started sending her monetary gifts.

However, after an altercation, he sent her over 50 of her nude photos which he secretly took after their lovemaking in a hotel.

She said the suspect demanded N100,000 from her as a condition to delete the photos.

The mother of two disclosed that after she sent the money and asked if the photos had been deleted, he demanded an additional N40,000 to delete them permanently, which she sent to him.

Despite the payments, the suspect went ahead to circulate the photos on Facebook.

Kester said she attempted suicide twice but failed, as some of those who saw the images started reaching out to her.

She, however, said her in-laws and pastor had rally around her amid the troubling incident.

The second victim, Temi, also narrated her travails in the hand of Kennedy as he began disseminating pictures of her where she was naked after they fell out.

She the suspect usually had marathon sex with her in hotels while under the influence of drugs, and afterwards gave her N1,000 as transport fares.

After the report of the ordeal of the two women by naija247newsin the hand of the unscrupulous man, the suspect on Monday threatened to continue to damage the reputation of the women for “spoiling my image.”

Kennedy, in a chat wrote, “Her (Kester) pictures are there. At Redeem parish WhatsApp group platform. I am all over the news, she also will be all over the news. By the time I am done, suicide will be her only option.

“This one to her colleague at work…28 pictures. I have sent to her friends abroad both male and female. I have sent to her inlaw, redeem church branch on WhatsApp, to her pastor and more random people online.

“Una never jam. My image is already dented. Hers will go round. Pictures that I have uploaded on a porn site today, all 52 pictures.”

Speaking on the incident, Kester promised not to take her own life, saying her daughters needed her.

She said “I’m sorry I had to cry. It’s been a while I said I would cry over this issue but I feel better now. My in-laws have called me. Thank God. They are the ones now encouraging me, asking if I had reported to the police.

“They said I even tried, that if it was their brother, they know he would have remarried. That I tried to stay for eight years, they are heaping curses on Kennedy’s head. My in-laws are with me. The shame is for him. They are standing by me. They are even happy I tried to go into a relationship.

“But I entered a relationship with a beast. But they said any support I need to fight this guy, they are there for me. My in-laws are ready to fight this battle for me and they have vowed they will not have rest until Kennedy is arrested. Now, my in-laws know they need to fight for me and they will fight for me.”

The suspect is said to be on the run as he, however, maintained communication with a few people on WhatsApp.

He disclosed that he was aware the police were after him, hence he installed an anti-tracker on his phone.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa, has stepped into the case.

Kester said she met the Pen Cinema Divisional Police Officer and the CP on Tuesday over the matter.

She said the police authorities vowed to get justice for her and other women the suspect might have taken advantage of.(www.naija247news.com)