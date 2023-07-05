Menu
‘I’ve been married to Wande Coal for a year’ – BBNaija’s Erica

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

July 5, 2023.

Former Big Brother Naija reality star, Erica Nlewedim, has left many shocked after revealing that she has been married to singer, Wande Coal for a year.

The reality star, who made the shocking revelation via her official Twitter handle on Tuesday night, said it was their wedding anniversary.

Sharing a photo of herself and the singer looking into each other’s eyes, she wrote, “Today makes it a year since we got married! Happy anniversary to us.”

In another post, she shared a photo of herself and Wande Coal staring at a phone, with the caption; “Looking at our wedding pictures. Awww.”

Erica’s revelation was welcomed with jubilation, especially by her fans who thronged to the comment section to congratulate the couple.

However, some of her fans were seemingly heartbroken by the revelation as they questioned her decision to marry the singer and not her Big Brother House love interest, Kiddwaya.(www.naija247news.com).

