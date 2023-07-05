INEC Working With 427 Lawyers To Prosecute Electoral Offenders — Yakubu

July 5,2023.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, says the commission is working with the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) to prosecute electoral offenders in the general elections.

During a meeting with Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) in Abuja, Mr Yakubu said the NBA had provided a list of 427 lawyers offering pro bono services.

He added, “They are not charging legal fees, but by mutual agreement, the commission will provide a token amount to cover filing fees/expenses. We are most grateful to NBA and its president, Yakubu Maikyau, for this historic collaboration.”

The INEC chairman announced that the commission had received 216 case files related to the 2023 general elections.

He said the files include one on the suspended Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Adamawa State, Hudu Yunusa-Ari, and 215 other electoral offenders.

Mr Yakubu emphasised that INEC thoroughly examines all evidence of infractions during the elections and is committed to prosecuting the offenders.

According to the INEC chairman, the examination also extends to the activities of high-ranking officials within the commission.

Mr Yakubu assured that appropriate action would be taken within days, and the public would be duly informed.

To address vote buying and associated violations, he said INEC is working with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) to prosecute such cases.

Moreover, INEC has received reports from 54 accredited national and international observers.

The chairman urged RECs and senior officials to lead discussions on all aspects of the election, encouraging frank and constructive dialogue.

Mr Yakubu said the review would cover various areas, including the operational processes for Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) and general elections, the legal framework for elections, and technology in the electoral process.