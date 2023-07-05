Menu
INEC to prosecute 215 electoral offenders

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

July 5,2023.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said that it would be working with the Nigerian Police to prosecute 215 persons who committed different offences during the 2023 general elections.

This was disclosed by INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu during a meeting with states Resident Electoral Commissioners RECs on Tuesday, July 4.  The meeting was convened to review the general election.

Mahmood who revealed that the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) provided 427 lawyers to help prosecute the cases free of charge, added that the commission has received the police report about suspended Adamawa REC, Yunusa Ari.  He also said they would be taking appropriate action against Ari.(www.naija247news.com)

Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

