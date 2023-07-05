Guinness Nigeria appoints Joan Hodgins as Vice Chair of the Board of Directors

July 5, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Guinness Nigeria Plc has announced the appointment of Ms Joan Hodgins, Diageo’s Global Talent Director, as a non-executive director and vice chair of the Board effective July 1, 2023.

The company, in a statement on Monday in Lagos, also announced the retirement of Mr Dayalan Nayager from his position as a member of its Board of Directors effective June 30, 2023.

According to the statement, these board changes follow recent developments within the organisation’s parent company Diageo Plc to allow Nayager assume responsibilities at the executive group management level.

It stated that the Hodgins’ appointment would strengthen the company’s board with her vast experience in the area of human resources management, people and talent, while also improving diversity on the board.

Guinness Nigeria Board Chair, Dr Omobola Johnson, noted that these changes within the organisation were in line with the business’ growth ambitions to ensure long-term competitiveness of the company.

She noted that Nayager had contributed in no small measure to the success of the company when he served as Board vice chair and non-executive director in the last one year.

“The Board is grateful for his service to the company and even more excited to see him take on newer challenges and responsibilities in different capacities within Diageo.

“Ms Hodgins brings to the board extensive experience in human resource management having previously held senior HR roles across North America, Australia, and Europe.

“She is a business leader and a chartered occupational psychologist who joined Diageo in 2002 and is well-known for her deep passion for unleashing the power of purpose and performance to help people and businesses grow,” she said.

Also, managing director, Guinness Nigeria Plc, John Musunga, said Hodgins’ appointment reaffirmed the company’s commitment to diversity and inclusion at the highest echelon of the business.

He said that the board was optimistic that the leadership of the company would be further strengthened through her valuable experience and passion in developing strong talent and in delivering sustainable, stronger performance and improved stakeholders’ value.

“Ms Hodgins as Vice Board Chair complements our board perfectly because of her unmatched skills and experiences.

“We are confident she will provide the right leadership and valuable perspectives as we continue to execute our strategy, drive profitability and enhance value for all stakeholders,” he said. (www.naija247news.com).