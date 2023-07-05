Menu
Gov Zulum releases 80 vehicles to ease transportation cost

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

July 5,2023.

Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum yesterday released 80 vehicles to ease high cost of transportation for farmers arising from the withdrawal of fuel subsidy in May.

A statement in Maiduguri, the state capital, by Special Adviser on Media and Strategy to the Governor, Mallam Isa Gusau, said the vehicles compressed 50 buses and 30 pick-up vans to convey farmers to their farms for free.

“To reduce high cost of living caused by withdrawal of fuel subsidy, Governor Babagana Umara Zulum, on Tuesday, released 80 buses and pick-up vans for free transportation of farmers.

“The 80 means of transport will comprise 50 luxury buses to be allocated from the fleet of the Borno Express Corporation, while the 30 pick-up vans will be hired by the state government.

“Due to the removal of fuel subsidy, which although has a long-term benefit, cost of transportation has increased.

“Therefore, the Borno State government has decided to provide 50 buses and 30 pick-up vans to convey farmers to their farmlands this rainy season,” the statement quoted Zulum as saying.

The governor also addressed farmers on the Maiduguri-Damboa road, urging them to cooperate with the military and other security agencies deployed in the area to protect them.

He expressed gratitude to the military and other security agencies for their sacrifices in protecting the people.(www.naija247news.com)

Subsidy Removal: Taraba Civil Servants Sell Off Cars
INEC Working With 427 Lawyers To Prosecute Electoral Offenders — Yakubu
