Menu
Search
Subscribe
EntertainmentNollywood

‘God grant Tinubu long life to deliver Nigerians from suffering’ – Yul Edochie Prays

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

July 5, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie on Wednesday prayed that God would grant President Bola Tinubu long life.

Edochie said God would grant Tinubu long life to deliver his good plans to Nigerians.

This was as he expressed the belief that the President can wipe away the tears of Nigerians because they are suffering.

Tweeting, the Nollywood actor said Tinubu can make Nigeria a great nation.

According to Edochie: “I’ll keep praying for you Sir. @officialABAT

“For God to give you long life and good health to deliver the good plans you have for Nigeria. Nigerians have suffered so much.

“And I believe you’ll wipe the tears and make Nigeria great again. Best of luck Mr. President. The Jagaban.”. (www.naija247news.com).

Previous article
‘I’ve been married to Wande Coal for a year’ – BBNaija’s Erica
Next article
Actor Felix Omokhodion mourns as he loses wife
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Tinubu: Me, Wike, Makinde And Others Have Made Up Our Minds To Stand With A Man With Vision – Fayose

Peters Anene, News Editor -
July 7,2023. The former Governor of Ekiti State and a...

APC Supporters Protest At EU Office, Demand Withdrawal of Election Reports

Peters Anene, News Editor -
July 7,2023. The protesters asked the European Union to withdraw...

Aisha Yesufu Reacts As Aged Woman Calls Out Peter Obi For Abandoning Her After Gunshot Wound

Peters Anene, News Editor -
July 7,2023. A video of a woman calling out the...

Work Or Return Your Salaries – Sokoto Govt. Aliyu Says As He Locks Out Govt Worker

Peters Anene, News Editor -
July 7,2023. The Governor of Sokoto state, Ahmad Aliyu, on...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Tinubu: Me, Wike, Makinde And Others Have Made Up Our Minds To Stand With A Man With Vision – Fayose

Politics & Govt News 0
July 7,2023. The former Governor of Ekiti State and a...

APC Supporters Protest At EU Office, Demand Withdrawal of Election Reports

Politics & Govt News 0
July 7,2023. The protesters asked the European Union to withdraw...

Aisha Yesufu Reacts As Aged Woman Calls Out Peter Obi For Abandoning Her After Gunshot Wound

Politics & Govt News 0
July 7,2023. A video of a woman calling out the...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights