‘God grant Tinubu long life to deliver Nigerians from suffering’ – Yul Edochie Prays

July 5, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie on Wednesday prayed that God would grant President Bola Tinubu long life.

Edochie said God would grant Tinubu long life to deliver his good plans to Nigerians.

This was as he expressed the belief that the President can wipe away the tears of Nigerians because they are suffering.

Tweeting, the Nollywood actor said Tinubu can make Nigeria a great nation.

According to Edochie: “I’ll keep praying for you Sir. @officialABAT

“For God to give you long life and good health to deliver the good plans you have for Nigeria. Nigerians have suffered so much.

“And I believe you’ll wipe the tears and make Nigeria great again. Best of luck Mr. President. The Jagaban.”. (www.naija247news.com).