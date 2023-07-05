Menu
FG to reduce drug importation from 60% to 40%

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

July 5,2023.

The Federal Government has disclosed that it has plans of reducing the importation of drugs into the country from 60% to 40%, to promote the local manufacturing of drugs.

Special Adviser to the President on Health, Salma Anas-Ibrahim disclosed this at a workshop organised to strengthen the World Health Organisation Nigeria country cooperation strategy in Abuja.

Ibrahim who noted that President Bola Tinubu’s priority agenda is to bridge the gap in the country’s health sector, added that other priority areas include increasing and improving access to equal health care services, national health insurance for at least 40% of Nigeria’s population to ensure all citizens including the vulnerable group are beneficiaries.(www.naija247news.com)

Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group.

