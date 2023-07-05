FG should allow Niger Delta control their resources — Diri

July 5,2023.

Governor Duoye Diri has asked the federal government to allow the people of Niger Delta control their resources in exchange of tax.

Diri made the appeal while speaking at the 15th memorial celebration of Chief Melford Okilo, late former governor of old Rivers State on Tuesday, July 4.

He averred that states are asked to pay taxes in order to control their resources in every other place.

The Governor also described Okilo as a nationalist who moulded him politically. He said he followed the footsteps of Okilo, got involved in Ijaw activism and was exposed to the injustices he always complained about and sought to change.(www.naija247news.com)