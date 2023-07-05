Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Govt News

FG should allow Niger Delta control their resources — Diri

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

July 5,2023.

Governor Duoye Diri has asked the federal government to allow the people of Niger Delta control their resources in exchange of tax.

Diri made the appeal while speaking at the 15th memorial celebration of Chief Melford Okilo, late former governor of old Rivers State on Tuesday, July 4.

He averred that states are asked to pay taxes in order to control their resources in every other place.

The Governor also described Okilo as a nationalist who moulded him politically. He said he followed the footsteps of Okilo, got involved in Ijaw activism and was exposed to the injustices he always complained about and sought to change.(www.naija247news.com)

Previous article
INEC Working With 427 Lawyers To Prosecute Electoral Offenders — Yakubu
Next article
NDLEA, NCA-UK renew MoU to battle drug cartels
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

‘God grant Tinubu long life to deliver Nigerians from suffering’ – Yul Edochie Prays

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
July 5, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie on Wednesday...

‘I’ve been married to Wande Coal for a year’ – BBNaija’s Erica

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
July 5, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Former Big Brother Naija reality star,...

Naira weakens at Investors and Exporters Window,Black Market

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
July 5, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The value of the Naira against...

Nigerian equities lose N671 billion following previous upward trend

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
July 5, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian equity market experienced a...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

‘God grant Tinubu long life to deliver Nigerians from suffering’ – Yul Edochie Prays

Entertainment 0
July 5, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie on Wednesday...

‘I’ve been married to Wande Coal for a year’ – BBNaija’s Erica

Entertainment 0
July 5, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Former Big Brother Naija reality star,...

Naira weakens at Investors and Exporters Window,Black Market

NairaDollar Exchange Rate 0
July 5, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The value of the Naira against...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights