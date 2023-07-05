Menu
Search
Subscribe
Entertainment

‘Dey play’ – BBNaija’s Sheggz reacts as his girlfriend, Bella says ‘no intercourse before marriage’

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

July 5, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Former Big Brother Naija Season 7 housemate, Segun Olusemo, aka Sheggz, has reacted to his colleague and love interest, Bella Okagbue’s latest assertion that she is still a virgin at 25.

Naija247news recalls that Bella recently declared that she would never engage in premarital sex because of her upbringing.

She spoke while replying to a viral tweet asking people to share something they would never do because of their background.

Reacting to Bella’s claims, Sheggz insinuated that she was a joker.

“Lmaoooo iyawo mi, dey play,” he wrote with a laughing emoji while quoting Bella’s tweet.

Bella recently admitted in an interview with reality star, Tacha on Cool FM Nigeria, that dating isn’t “easy.”

She said, “Tacha, it has been so hard. It actually has been so hard. I won’t lie. [But] it’s something that is not forced. I really love him and he really loves me obviously.”(www.naija247news.com).

Previous article
Actor Felix Omokhodion mourns as he loses wife
Next article
Rapper Ruggedman loses his father
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Presidency Reacts to Tinubu’s Ministerial List

Kudirat Bukola -
The Presidency has said President Bola Tinubu will release...

Tinubunomics Policies is Bad for Nigerians — APC Youth Group Begs Tinubu To Address Rising Cost Of Living

News Wire -
An All Progressives Congress (APC) group known as the...

Supreme Court Quashes Senator Nwaoboshi’s Conviction, Orders Release

Idowu Peters -
The Supreme Court has upturned the conviction of Senator...

Adamu Garba Reacts As Nigerians Ignore Crowwe To Join Threads Social Media App

Idowu Peters -
A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adamu...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Presidency Reacts to Tinubu’s Ministerial List

Tinubunomics Policies 0
The Presidency has said President Bola Tinubu will release...

Tinubunomics Policies is Bad for Nigerians — APC Youth Group Begs Tinubu To Address Rising Cost Of Living

Bola Tinubu Presidency 0
An All Progressives Congress (APC) group known as the...

Supreme Court Quashes Senator Nwaoboshi’s Conviction, Orders Release

Political parties 0
The Supreme Court has upturned the conviction of Senator...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights