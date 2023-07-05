‘Dey play’ – BBNaija’s Sheggz reacts as his girlfriend, Bella says ‘no intercourse before marriage’

July 5, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Former Big Brother Naija Season 7 housemate, Segun Olusemo, aka Sheggz, has reacted to his colleague and love interest, Bella Okagbue’s latest assertion that she is still a virgin at 25.

Naija247news recalls that Bella recently declared that she would never engage in premarital sex because of her upbringing.

She spoke while replying to a viral tweet asking people to share something they would never do because of their background.

Reacting to Bella’s claims, Sheggz insinuated that she was a joker.

“Lmaoooo iyawo mi, dey play,” he wrote with a laughing emoji while quoting Bella’s tweet.

Bella recently admitted in an interview with reality star, Tacha on Cool FM Nigeria, that dating isn’t “easy.”

She said, “Tacha, it has been so hard. It actually has been so hard. I won’t lie. [But] it’s something that is not forced. I really love him and he really loves me obviously.”(www.naija247news.com).