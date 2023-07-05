CAN Mourns Death Of 12 Pastors – Tasks FG On Security

The national leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has expressed sadness at the news of the tragic incidents that recently affected the Salvation Army and the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG).

The President of CAN, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja, said that the twin tragedy is shocking, thus the need for government to secure the lives of Nigerians.

“The loss of 12 pastors (officers), a baby, and a driver in a fatal accident on the same day, near Benin City, Edo State, is a devastating blow to the congregation, the body of Christ in Nigeria, and the nation at large.

“We stand with the Salvation Army during this very difficult time in prayer, asking that God will comfort them and ease their pain. We also urge the government authorities to thoroughly investigate the accident in order to prevent a repeat of this episode.

“Furthermore, the attack on worshippers at the Redeemed Christian Church of God in Abule-Ori, Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of Ogun State, is an assault on religious freedom in Nigeria.

“We mourn the loss of the pastor and condemn the kidnapping of worshippers who were simply exercising their religious freedom to worship,” Okoh said.

He commended the security agencies for their swift response to the incident and called for intensified efforts to apprehend all the perpetrators.

Okoh said, “CAN urge citizens not to be discouraged by recent losses but to continue to look up to God for help. Our thoughts and prayers are with the affected families and churches.”