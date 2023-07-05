Menu
Search
Subscribe
Top Stories

CAN Mourns Death Of 12 Pastors – Tasks FG On Security

By: Naija247news Media Nigeria

Date:

The national leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has expressed sadness at the news of the tragic incidents that recently affected the Salvation Army and the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG).

The President of CAN, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja, said that the twin tragedy is shocking, thus the need for government to secure the lives of Nigerians.

“The loss of 12 pastors (officers), a baby, and a driver in a fatal accident on the same day, near Benin City, Edo State, is a devastating blow to the congregation, the body of Christ in Nigeria, and the nation at large.

“We stand with the Salvation Army during this very difficult time in prayer, asking that God will comfort them and ease their pain. We also urge the government authorities to thoroughly investigate the accident in order to prevent a repeat of this episode.

“Furthermore, the attack on worshippers at the Redeemed Christian Church of God in Abule-Ori, Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of Ogun State, is an assault on religious freedom in Nigeria.

“We mourn the loss of the pastor and condemn the kidnapping of worshippers who were simply exercising their religious freedom to worship,” Okoh said.

He commended the security agencies for their swift response to the incident and called for intensified efforts to apprehend all the perpetrators.

Okoh said, “CAN urge citizens not to be discouraged by recent losses but to continue to look up to God for help. Our thoughts and prayers are with the affected families and churches.”

Previous article
Planned Marathon Kissing Contest, This is Sinful, Absurd, Immoral, Ekiti State Government Reacts
Next article
Tinubu’s Ministerial list: Fani-Kayode, Ganduje, Kyari, Wike, Others Jostle For Ministerial Slot
Naija247news Media Nigeria
Naija247news Media Nigeriahttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Young Nigerian bags 40 University scholarships offers in US

Iyanuoluwa Lawal -
Science Park High School in Newark, New Jersey, has...

Reps Request Forgiveness for Mmesoma Over Fake UTME Result

Iyanuoluwa Lawal -
The House of Representatives has asked the Joint Admission...

Tinubu’s Ministerial list: Fani-Kayode, Ganduje, Kyari, Wike, Others Jostle For Ministerial Slot

Idowu Peters -
The battle to make the ministerial nominees list of...

Planned Marathon Kissing Contest, This is Sinful, Absurd, Immoral, Ekiti State Government Reacts

Naija247news Media Nigeria -
Ekiti State Government has prohibited the staging and hosting...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Young Nigerian bags 40 University scholarships offers in US

Colleges 0
Science Park High School in Newark, New Jersey, has...

Reps Request Forgiveness for Mmesoma Over Fake UTME Result

JAMB 0
The House of Representatives has asked the Joint Admission...

Tinubu’s Ministerial list: Fani-Kayode, Ganduje, Kyari, Wike, Others Jostle For Ministerial Slot

Bola Tinubu Presidency 0
The battle to make the ministerial nominees list of...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights